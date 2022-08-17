While we wait for the Illinois Supreme Court to decide Midwest Sanitary Service, Inc. v. Sandberg, Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C., No. 127327, and resolve the question of whether defense lawyers can be saddled with punitive damages assessed against their client, the Illinois Appellate Court and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals each recently issued an important legal malpractice decision.In Eagle Trust Fund v. Miller, 2022 IL App (5th)210156-U, the state appellate court applied the attorney litigation privilege and …