As discussed in this space on March 16, SB 1748 is a bill sponsored by the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association that’s intended to give a statutory speedy trial right, as opposed to the current trial setting preference, to certain classes of civil plaintiffs. If passed, the bill would amend 735 ILCS 5/2-1007.1 and grant this right to plaintiffs older than 67 and wrongful death plaintiffs, irrespective of age, who can show “substantial physical or financial hardship.”Naturally, the bill also unconstitutionally combines this …