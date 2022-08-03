Cross-border medical malpractice cases involving challenges to personal jurisdiction have arisen recently with a decision from the Illinois Appellate Court, 1st District, Clemens v. Greenberg, 2022 IL App (1st) 201129, being the latest.With one decided in 2020 by the 4th District, Hasbrouck v. Burlington Healthcare, 2020 IL App (4th) 200166-U, and one currently pending before the 5th District, Allen v. Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 5-21-0263, the trend seems to be continuing.In Clemens, the court held that there was no …