A man suffering from mental illness and allegedly denied adequate medical care kills his grandfather and later pleads guilty by mental illness. When he files an action against the doctors who allegedly committed medical malpractice in their treatment of him, a finding supported by a unanimous Indiana Medical Review Board, his complaint is dismissed on collateral estoppel grounds by the trial court.Two weeks ago, the Indiana Supreme Court affirmed that ruling in Miller v. Patel, 2023 WL 4248574. In a matter of first …