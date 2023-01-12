Litigation abuse comes in a variety of forms that have been discussed in this space. Some abuses, such as third-party litigation funding, are difficult to discover because of the lack of disclosure requirements, but one hiding just below the surface and subject to discovery are meritless claims filed in multi-district litigation related to mass tort and product liability cases.One example of that appeared last week in an oral argument before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Sykes v. Cook Inc., No. 22-1844, in which …