The attorney-client privilege is fundamental to the work of all lawyers and seldom do we get instruction from a state supreme court on how to handle situations to best protect the privilege of our clients. But that is exactly what the Supreme Court of North Carolina provided in its decision in Howard v. IOMAXIS, 887 S.E.2d 853 (2023).In Howard, the court decided that privilege could be waived by an officer, Nicholas Hurysh, of the corporate defendant, IOMAXIS, who was jointly represented by the same lawyer in a business …