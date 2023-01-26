The talk of threats to democracy of late is in direct contrast to the assault on free speech by governments and institutions across the country. As free speech is the precursor to a democratic form of government, it is critical that these attempts to deprive Americans of this right are challenged and defeated.As discussed in this space several times previously, the American Bar Association’s proposed Model Rule 8.4(g), is one such broadside designed to muzzle the speech of lawyers.Attorneys have a unique place in our …