As the Illinois Supreme Court considers Quiroz v. CTA, No. 127603, which among other things will decide the scope of the application of the open and obvious doctrine to moving trains and how that might interact, if at all, with the discovered trespasser doctrine, the Illinois Appellate Court continues to wrestle with a different aspect of the application of the open and obvious doctrine: whether it applies to ordinary negligence cases, or only to premises liability cases.This debate will be soon joined by the 4th District …