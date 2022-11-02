A great number of cases heard for oral arguments before the Illinois Appellate Court and 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals the last couple of weeks present a variety of interesting issues.Beginning with the Illinois Appellate Court, the 5th District heard Solomon v. Center for Comprehensive Services, Inc., No. 5-21-0391, in which the plaintiff, a minor disabled with spina bifida, claimed injury as a result of Depakote being prescribed to her mother. The claim by the mother was dismissed based upon a waiver she signed so …