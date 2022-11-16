“When did you stop beating your wife?”That is a loaded question we all know is inappropriate because it presumes the object of the question started beating his wife.Yet, that is exactly the impact of the proposal to amend Illinois Supreme Court Rule 434 regarding preemptory challenges in criminal cases when it flips the burden of justifying a strike under Batson v. Kentucky from the opponent of the peremptory strike to the party who is seeking the strike. Instead of presuming that the object of the question is a wife …