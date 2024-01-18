Far from a buzzword, but rather based upon a book, reptile tactics were systematized in “Reptile: The 2009 Manual of the Plaintiff’s Revolution,” written by David Ball and Don Keenan. Indeed, however, the arguments are old and often patently improper and defense counsel must be on guard for and object to promptly when made. See McCarthy v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., 2022 IL App (5th) 200377, and Bland v. Q-West, Inc., 2023 IL App (2d) 210683, contra Allen v. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, 2021 IL App (4th) 200360; and …