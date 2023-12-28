It is a bedrock principle of Illinois appellate practice that following a jury trial, a post-trial motion must be filed and any arguments not waived therein are waived.The Supreme Court in Brown v. Decatur Memorial Hospital¸83 Ill.2d 344 (1980), rejected the plaintiff’s argument for an exception to the requirement of a post-trial motion specifically articulating the reasons that the trial court erred in not giving certain tendered jury instructions. Citing to the then applicable Civil Practice Act, the court stated, “We …