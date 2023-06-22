For the second time in two weeks, the Illinois Appellate Court heard argument on the propriety of prejudgment interest. This second appeal is also a medical malpractice case with other substantive issues as were had in Cotton v. Coccaro, 2023 IL App (1st) 220788, which was heard and decided two weeks ago. This time in First Midwest Bank v. Rossi, 4-22-0643, before the 4th District, there was a greater focus on the three readings rule and the enrolled bill doctrine as opposed to the discussion before the 1st District that …