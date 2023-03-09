A proposal to amend Supreme Court Rule 306 and a change to Rule 1.5 of the Rules of Professional Conduct are of note to Illinois practitioners.Rule 306 concerns permissive appeals of interlocutory orders related to, among other things, grants and denials based upon challenges to venue, personal jurisdiction and transfer pursuant forum non conveniens. However, there is a hole in Rule 306 that was shown when the Illinois Appellate Court, 5th District, held that there was no appellate jurisdiction in Highland Management Group …