Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54(b) was discussed in this space Jan. 19 in the context of a couple of then-recent oral arguments before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.One of those cases was Rankins v. Systems Solutions of Kentucky, 2022 WL 2662141, a product liability claim in which third-party defendant DHL was sued for contribution and spoliation by the direct defendant, SSK, and then dismissed from the case by the district court following a settlement with the plaintiff. It has now been resolved, and the court …