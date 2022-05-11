The recent decision in McCarthy v. Union Pacific Railroad Company, 2022 IL App (5th) 200377-U, gives a road map to defense counsel on how to handle reptile arguments at trial previously discussed in this space on June 3, 2020, and Nov. 18, 2020. One of the first tasks in responding to reptile tactics is recognizing that they are being employed. The arguments are so insidious because they seem so simple and appealing, but they are improper and usually without supporting evidence adduced at trial. In McCarthy, the …