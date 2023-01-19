In the blockbuster reversal of a $41 million jury verdict in Bland v. Q-West, Inc., 2023 IL App (2d) 210683, the Illinois Appellate Court, 2nd District, found numerous abuses of discretion by the trial court that required a new trial. The case involved an intoxicated plaintiff, Logan Bland, being removed from a bar where he allegedly got into a scuffle that resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic.Among the errors was the refusal of the circuit court to allow the defendant to amend pleadings to include an affirmative …