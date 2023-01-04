The focus on the order from Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit, Kankakee County, striking down portions of the SAFE-T Act as unconstitutional is on the impact such a ruling will have on the criminal justice system — and how the Illinois Supreme Court will address the issues now that it has stayed the effective date of the act and ordered briefing on the issues under its supervisory authority.However, the high court’s decision may impact the civil justice system, too, and a large number of …