Per the usual arrangement in this space, review of the grant and denial of petitions for leave to appeal is in order since May 25, when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled on such petitions in hundreds of cases.Of the civil cases granted, the court will review the decision of the Illinois Appellate Court, 3rd District, in Sheckler v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company, 2021 IL App (3d) 190500.Discussed here on Oct. 27, 2021, the Sheckler court held, building on the decision in Dix Mutual Insurance Co. v. LaFramboise, 149 Ill.2d …