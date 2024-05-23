Last year, while the General Assembly was seeking to amend Section 1007.1 of the Code of Civil Procedure to allow greater opportunities for certain classes of plaintiffs to seek expedited trials, concerns regarding third-party defendants and the right of those parties to obtain a continuance in order to have adequate discovery were raised in this space on April 27, 2023, and responded to in a letter to the editor from Patrick Salvi II on May 9, 2023. Painted as an opportunity for defendants to attempt to improperly delay a …