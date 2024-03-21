Passed 10 years ago in a very short period time with the backing of a powerful plaintiffs’ attorney, 735 ILCS 5/2-2301 created a framework for settling personal injury claims in Illinois. It addressed the handling of liens and other interests in the proceeds of the settlement, the time frame for the defendant to tender the release, and the deadline for payment of the settlement funds. The statute likewise calls for sanctions when the defendant fails to comply.As the Illinois General Assembly is considering HB4916, which …