The importance of social media cannot be understated as the U.S. Supreme Court heard two cases last week involving the use of such services by public officials and the First Amendment implications of the activities.The case of Lindke v. Freed, No. 22-611, involves a city manager, James Freed, who had a Facebook page before he became a public official. Once in city government, he continued to post about personal matters, but also about his job, including the handling of COVID. Kevin Lindke commented on Freed’s page …