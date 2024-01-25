There were three developments on important issues last week which have previously been discussed in this space: Illinois Supreme Court Rule 9(d)(2), insurance coverage for COVID-19 business interruption claims and enforcement of arbitration clauses.On Rule 9(d)(2), discussed in the space on Nov. 30, 2023, the Illinois Supreme Court decided, without oral argument, in Waukegan Hospitality Group, LLC v. Stretch’s Sports Bar & Grill Corporation¸ 2024 IL 129277, that there was no jurisdiction over the appeal “where …