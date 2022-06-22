The progress of litigation is a timeless concern of courts, litigants and lawyers. Depending on the nature of a particular case, time can be the greatest cost to the parties, or at least a significant one.As it is the purpose of the judicial branch of government to provide justice to the parties, and as time to resolution is a large part of the service that the judiciary provides, the Illinois Supreme Court commissioned the Court Data & Performance Measures Task Force and issued an order on March 25 setting forth time …