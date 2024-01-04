Television screens are filled with advertisements soliciting clients to bring all manner of mass tort and toxic tort claims in hopes of claiming large verdicts.As the first settlements have been reached in claims arising out contaminated water at Camp Lejeune and more 50% of the federal docket is consumed with multi-district litigation mostly arising out of mass torts, with many cases being of the toxic tort variety, the U.S. Supreme Court, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the 1st District Illinois Appellate Court …