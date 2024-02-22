A panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Feb. 14 on an amendment to the Illinois Occupational Diseases Act that allows certain civil actions for workplace toxic substance exposure to proceed in civil court rather than workers’ compensation and that extends beyond the previous limitation period.In Martin v. Goodrich Corp., No. 23-2343, the court will consider the following questions certified by U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid of the Central District of Illinois:•Whether 820 ILCS 310/1(f) is the …