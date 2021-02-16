When Patrick Dankwa John started attending Decalogue Society CLE programs in the late ’90s, he did not realize the organization was Jewish — nor did he anticipate he would one day become its first Black and first gentile president.After his installation as president last summer, John believes he’s the first person to be elected to head a Chicago area affinity bar group who is not a member of the organization’s main affinity group.The Decalogue Society — which takes its name from a Greek term for the Ten Commandments — was …