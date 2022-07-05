From a young age, Patrick Salvi II has been immersed in the legal world. Now, following in the footsteps of his father, he will step into a role he feels more than prepared to take on.As the new president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association for 2022-2023, Salvi said he is dedicated to ensuring the public and legislators have a deep understanding of how laws affect plaintiffs so the law can continue to reflect the values of the state.“It’s a great responsibility, and it’s also just exciting to be in …