A recent 1st District Appellate Court decision reads like a creditors’ rights practice manual for its detailed discussion of the nature and scope of various creditor remedies under the Illinois supplementary proceedings and garnishment statutes (735 ILCS 5/2-1402 and 735 ILCS 5/12-701, et seq., respectively).The case is Hayward v. Scorte, 2020 IL App (1st) 190476.The plaintiffs confirmed a $500,000 arbitration award against a corporate defendant in a construction dispute and sought to collect. In post-judgment …