The case of APS Holmes Group LLC v. Sorkin, 2023 IL App (1st) 211668-U, considers some important issues that recur in breach of contract litigation and features an appellate judge urging lawyers to excise superfluous adverbs from their legal briefs.The business broker plaintiff, APS, doing business as Accounting Practice Sales, sued accountant Samuel Sorkin for damages after he sold his practice to a buyer introduced by the plaintiff during the term of a written agreement between the parties.The plaintiff sought 10% of the …