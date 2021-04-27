The case of Roberts v. Zimmerman, et al., 2021 IL App (2d) 191088-U, provides a useful primer on the pleadings and evidence required to sustain a breach of fiduciary and shareholder oppression claim against a majority shareholder in a close corporation dispute.The case involved three separate but related lumber buying companies: Outstanding, Our Wood Loft, Inc., or OWL, and Lake City Hardwood. OWL is owned one-third by the two plaintiffs and two-thirds by the defendant majority shareholder. Lake City is owned by the …