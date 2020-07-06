Topical and timely, In re Hitz, 2020 WL 2924523 [Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2020] presents as a useful quarantine-era case that interprets the scope of a force majeure clause in a restaurant lease.The debtor filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-March after failing to pay rent for that month. The creditor moved to modify the automatic stay and sought post-petition rent under 11 U.S.C. 362 and 365, respectively. In response, the restaurant debtor argued that it was excused from paying post-petition rent based on the lease’s …