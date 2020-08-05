Perhaps known as much for his chiseled physique, burnished Instagram presence and garish office furnishings as his political acumen, former wunderkind congressman Aaron Schock resigned in 2015 after dual federal probes unearthed wide-ranging campaign finance infractions. The twin federal investigations — a Department of Justice subpoena followed by an FBI lighting raid on Schock’s Peoria office — culminated in a grand jury indictment involving some 24 criminal charges most of which centered on Schock using taxpayer money …