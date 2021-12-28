Reversing a trial court’s dismissal of a law firm’s quasi-contract claims against a former client, the 1st District Appellate Court recently considered the enforceability of a contingency-fee contract that was missing a material term.The plaintiff law firm in Seiden Law Group, P.C. v. Segal, 2021 IL App (1st) 200877, sued an ex-client for quantum meruit and unjust enrichment to recover the value of its fees and costs incurred in a prior lawsuit.In 2013, the client defendant hired the plaintiff law firm to petition the U.S. …