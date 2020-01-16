A New Mexico LLC’s attempt to collaterally attack a mortgage foreclosure judgment five years after its entry fell flat when it was rejected by the 1st District Appellate Court.The case of U.S. Bank v. Laskowski, 2019 IL App (1st) 181627, discusses the elevated level of proof required to successfully contest service of process where a case involves real estate transferred to a bona fide purchaser for value.In 2009, the lender plaintiff filed a mortgage foreclosure suit against an individual borrower. That borrower …