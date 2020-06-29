Shortly after their business relationship collapsed, the parties in Levin v. Abramson, 2020 WL 249649, brought dueling defamation claims in federal court premised on March 2017 Yelp posts by the parties.The former client defendant (the “Client”) skewered the plaintiffs lawyer and her law firm (“Lawyer”) on Yelp.com in which he branded the Lawyer, among other things, an incompetent predator who defrauded Client.The Lawyer responded with a post of her own the same day. She added some factual context …