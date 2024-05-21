Where the plaintiff has been divested of his pension following a federal conviction, the divestment hearing is a new action, not a review of the award of the pension.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Joel Chupack.John Trapp worked as a firefighter for the Burbank Fire Department since October 1988. In 2017, Burbank fire chief David Gilgenburg was notified of an inappropriate relationship between Trapp, then 54, and a 17-year-old girl who worked as a high school cadet/intern …