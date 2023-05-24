Where an officer retires within a year of being demoted, his pension should account for both his time at the higher rank and his time at the lower rank, including any adjustments for longevity.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Tazewell County Circuit Judge Paul E. Bauer.Chad LaCost retired from the East Peoria police department in 2020. In September 2019, he had been promoted from sergeant to deputy chief in the department. In December 2019, his appointment was terminated and he …