Where an officer dies in the line of duty, only a surviving spouse is eligible to receive 100% survivorship benefits under section 3-112(e) of the Illinois Pension Code.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.Officer Owen Masterson was sitting in a chair during a pre-shift roll call meeting at a Glenview police station when he suffered a fatal heart attack on Dec. 6, 2014. At the time of his death he was divorced from his ex-wife, Kelly Masterson, and had a 10 …