Where a municipal employee has been deemed eligible by their employer for pension credits in violation of the Illinois Pension Code, they remain ineligible, and any act by the municipal body or by the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund granting eligibility is void for want of authorization.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen.Richard Chappell was hired as the executive director of the River Forest Community Center (RFCC) in 1986. Although RFCC …