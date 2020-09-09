Where a police officer with a prior diagnosis for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who has performed with exemplary behavior suffers disabling PTSD following a line-of-duty act, he is eligible for a line-of-duty disability pension.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Neil A. Cohen.Christopher Sardo became a Franklin Park police officer in June 1996. Prior to that, Sardo had served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991. He worked as a patrol officer, a …