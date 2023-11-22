A Peoria County jury awarded a record $4.5 million to the family of a man who died at a Peoria hospital after bleeding in his liver after a biopsy was allegedly not timely or properly treated.It’s the highest Peoria County wrongful death verdict involving a plaintiff over age 60 reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter.On Jan. 23, 2015, Robert Widman, Jr., then 61, was admitted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for an outpatient liver biopsy.After the surgery, he was discharged the same day.Hours after his discharge …