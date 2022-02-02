A diabetic radiologist fired by the Department of Veterans Affairs for purportedly abusing its sick leave policy does not have a case under the Rehabilitation Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of the department in a lawsuit accusing it of denying Nalini Bidani a reasonable accommodation and subjecting her to disability discrimination and retaliation.A plaintiff has a case under the Rehabilitation Act …