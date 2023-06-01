A personal injury case will be retried after a state appellate panel found the trial court wrongly barred impeachment evidence and testimony about a key medical expert. A panel of the 5th District Appellate Court reversed a Jackson County circuit court’s jury verdict of more than $800,000 in favor of the plaintiff and remanded the case for a new trial.Etta Moore, who was born with spina bifida that paralyzed her legs from the knees down, sued Teresa Mandell over a 2015 accident.Moore was attempting to cross a street on a …