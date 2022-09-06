A federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing a company that operates a pharmacy-management software platform of withdrawing a conditional job offer extended to a Chicago man because of his race, religion and other traits.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Charles Hurt’s allegation that his personal characteristics — not a refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine — lay behind ScriptPro LLC’s action.Instead, Durkin …