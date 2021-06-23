Drew Peterson, the former Bolingbrook police sergeant found guilty of murdering his third wife in a slaying initially ruled to be an accident, lost a challenge to his conviction.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood held the Illinois Supreme Court did not err in holding that Peterson’s constitutional rights were not violated in the trial that led to his conviction and 38-year sentence.Wood rejected the contention that the state high court unreasonably applied U.S. Supreme Court precedent and reached …