Cook County Health and Hospital Systems must face a lawsuit alleging that it improperly suspended a former pharmacist for refusing to administer controlled substances to detainees of the Cook County Department of Corrections.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Cook County Health was properly granted summary judgment on all other claims by the pharmacist, who also alleged retaliation and whistleblower violations.Justice Mary K. Rochford delivered the judgment of the court. Fahad Nazir sued Cook County …