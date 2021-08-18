A federal judge sanctioned a pharmacy owner for failing to produce records sought by the defendant in an employment discrimination lawsuit.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings found the owner of Dr. Z’s online pharmacy in contempt of court for ignoring subpoenas issued by Manhattan Mechanical Services LLC, based in Manhattan, Ill.Manhattan is the defendant in a suit filed by Brian Fox, a former employee who alleges the company violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act …