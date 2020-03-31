In late November 25, the U.S. Supreme Court denied petitions for writs of certiorari seeking review of a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, allowing climate scientist Michael Mann’s defamation case to proceed against the National Review and Competitive Enterprise Institute and two individuals.

The court’s cert denial generated widespread press, particularly as a consequence of Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent, where he found that the case represented “serious implications for the right to freedom of expression.” Multiple amicus briefs had supported the defendants’ legal position, including by such diverse entities as the ACLU, the Washington Post and Fox News, arguing that the statements involved in Mann’s lawsuit constituted non-actionable opinions.

However, consistent with long-standing Illinois law, the denial of cert was appropriate.

The basis of Mann’s lawsuit

Mann, an authority on climate science, is Penn State University’s Distinguished Professor of Meteorology and Director of its Earth System Science Center. Mann co-wrote two scientific papers that statistically reported earth temperatures over a several century period. Based on research and physical samples, Mann and his cohorts concluded that the rise in earth temperatures since the early 20th century was unprecedented and positively correlated with higher carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion.

The study showed that earth had been in a cooling period between 1050 and 1900, followed by a sharp temperature increase in the 20th century. Mann graphically depicted his findings showing the extreme and sudden rise in earth’s temperature in the shape of a hockey stick, which was met with grave concern by some and skepticism by others. Various subsequent studies validated the methodology underlying Mann’s conclusions.

In 2012, Rand Simberg published an article in OpenMarket.org, a blog published by defendant CEI. That article compared Mann’s report with the Penn State sexual abuse scandal involving Jerry Sandusky, and concluded that Mann’s research constituted “hockey-stick deceptions.” Simberg wrote: “Mann could be said to be the Jerry Sandusky of climate science, except for instead of molesting children, he has molested and tortured data in service of politicized science that could have dire consequences for the nation and planet.” Simberg added that e-mails he analyzed revealed that Mann engaged in “data manipulation” in order “to keep the blade on his famous hockey-stick graph.” Simberg further charged that Penn “covered up Mann’s heinous crimes and hid Mann’s academic and scientific misconduct.”

The other individual defendant, Mark Steyn, wrote an article published in defendant National Review’s blog, “The Corner,” in which he quoted Simberg’s article and further charged that Mann was behind “the fraudulent climate-change hockey-stick graph.” He concluded, “If an institution is prepared to cover up systematic statutory rape of minors, what won’t it cover up? Whether or not he’s the “Jerry Sandusky of climate change, he remains the Michael Mann of climate change, in part because his ‘investigation’ by a deeply corrupted administration was a joke.”

The defendants’ motions to dismiss

The defendants moved to dismiss Mann’s defamation complaint, claiming their statements constituted non-actionable opinions, and that the complaint constituted a SLAPP suit. In rejecting the opinion defense, the appeals court found that “a jury could reasonably interpret Mr. Simberg’s article as asserting… Mann engaged in deceptive data manipulation and academic and scientific misconduct.”

The Supreme Court’s cert denial is consistent with Illinois law

Whether a statement alleged to be defamatory constitutes non-actionable opinion is traditionally determined through an analysis of factors first set forth by the D.C. Circuit in Ollman v. Evans, 750 F.2d 970 (D.C. Cir. 1984). State and federal courts across the country regularly cite Ollman in determining opinion issues in defamation cases. Ollman identifies four factors to be analyzed under a totality of the circumstances test:

The common usage or meaning of the specific language of the challenged statement and whether the statement has a precise core of meaning for which a consensus of understanding exists, or conversely, whether the statement is indefinite and ambiguous.

The statement’s verifiability — whether the statement is capable of being objectively characterized as true or false.

The context of the statement.

The broader context or setting in which the statement appears and whether that context signals to the reader the likelihood of the statements constituting fact or opinion.

Ollman is routinely applied in Illinois. Imperial Apparel, Ltd. v. Cosmo’s Designer Direct Inc., 227 Ill.2d 381 (2008); Mittleman v. Witous, 135 Ill.2d 220 (1989). Pursuant to Ollman, the facts in Mann weigh in against a finding that the statements constitute non-actionable opinion. Although blogs are generally forums furthering the free expression of ideas, the fact a statement is published in the context of a blog is not determinative of whether it has factual content, is reasonably capable of objective verification, or has a precise core of meaning. Consider, for example, the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision in Hadley v. Doe, 2015 IL 118000, where a blog comment compared a local politician to a “Sandusky waiting to be exposed,” and noted that his front door had a view of a grammar school. Notwithstanding that the statements were made in a blog and were phrased in colorful language, the court found the poster “intended to convey the idea that Hadley was a pedophile or had engaged in sexual acts with children.” Applying the Ollman totality of the circumstances test, the court held that the statements had a precise and readily understood meaning and were verifiable. The court observed, “while the Internet is susceptible to hyperbole, exaggerations, and rhetoric, it is also a place where factual content is conveyed.”

Significantly, Simberg’s statements regarding Mann’s alleged “molestation and torture of data in service of politicized science” suggest as fact that Mann manipulated and distorted scientific data to reach a politically expedient conclusion. The statements fall within defamation per se as they convey that Mann lacks integrity in his profession as a research scientist and presented fraudulent data to further a political, not scientific, purpose. Simberg further stated that Penn State covered up Mann’s wrongdoing and scientific misconduct. Although these verifiable statements were amplified through colorful language, at their core they can reasonably be interpreted as charging Mann with a lack of integrity and ethics as a research and climatological scientist. Accordingly, Mann is a case that the majority of the Supreme Court got right in denying certiorari.