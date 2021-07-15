With remote depositions having become the norm in light of COVID-19, some practitioners have assumed that because Zoom videoconference depositions are recordable, it is unnecessarily redundant to hire a videographer to formalize the process and that such video captures will be admissible in evidence. However, courts which have considered the issue have required adherence to procedural rules for the admissibility for video depositions.The admissibility of videoconference depositions was faced head-on by U.S. Magistrate …